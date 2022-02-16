Submit a Tip
Dining with Dockery: The Conch Cafe

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed to the Conch Cafe is who is now open for the season in Garden City on this week’s Dining with Dockery.

Located along the ocean, this is one of the best spots in the Grand Strand to catch a view of the beach while you eat!

From lunch to dinner, the Conch Cafe has everything you would want when it comes to seafood and the view only makes it that much better.

In this week’s episode, Andrew tries out some of the menu items you can order when you stop in Garden City to visit. This was Andrew’s first time to Conch Cafe after hearing some incredible reviews of the restaurant from his own friends and family.

For a look at their menu, visit their website. If you decide to go try it out, tell them that Andrew and Halley sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

