Crews respond to nearly 10-acre outdoor fire in Conway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a nearly 10-acre outdoor fire in the Conway area on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of 2720 Pee Dee Highway at around 4:20 p.m.

No injuries or structure damage was reported as of 5:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is also at the scene.

Residents and those traveling through the area also may notice smoke, HCFR said.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

