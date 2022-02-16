Submit a Tip
The Conch Cafe in Garden City opens back up for its 38th season

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Conch Cafe in Garden City is known for gorgeous views and delicious food. Locally owned and operated, it’s been a Grand Strand staple since 1984.

We loved learning about the new ownership, taste testing some of their new menu items and some old favorites, learning a new recipe, drinks, and so much more!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

