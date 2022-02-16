Carteret County residents remember plane crash victims

DOWN EAST, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County community members are remembering the times they had with the victims of Sunday’s plane crash.

Carteret County resident Bobby Martin recalls the hunting trip he took with Hunter Parks.

“I met him for two days,” Martin said. “I felt like I’ve known him my whole life. He was a very nice man and very generous and I thank the Lord that I was able to do that.”

Ashley Surfass remembers Stephanie Fulcher, Parks’ girlfriend. Surfass said she grew up with Fulcher, just like their parents did before them.

“So their kids are our kids, you know, my bother and Stephanie’s brother, they worked together, my parents and her parents went to school together, generations are intertwined down there,” Surfass said.

Surfass said she coached the boys identified in the crash when they were attending Down East Middle School.

“You knew that they were going to make a difference, they were gonna grow up and they were gonna be successful and productive citizens, they were gonna help people and now that’s four less that we have to do that.”

Knowing she can’t change the past, Surfass she’s joining others from Down East planning to give back to the families.

“We know we can’t bring them back, but if there’s anything we can do to even lighten the load for just a second, that’s what we want to do,” Surfass said.

Martin said the tragic event reminds him to be thankful for each day.

“Nothing really matters in life but just having love and being close to one another because you don’t know when your last day is.”

Surfass owns a food truck called “Surf Shack” and in hopes of taking some of the burden off of the victim’s families, she plans to donate Saturday’s revenue.

Lookout Grocery is also collecting donations for the victims’ families.

