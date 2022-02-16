Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Black Water Middle School student heading to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Horry County Schools said sixth-grader Luc Calagsing will represent the area of the 2022...
Horry County Schools said sixth-grader Luc Calagsing will represent the area of the 2022 Scripss National Spelling Bee after winning the Pee Dee regional competition.(HCS/Black Water Middle School)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One Horry County student will be representing the area on a national stage later this year.

Horry County Schools said sixth-grader Luc Calagsing, of Black Water Middle School, won the Pee Dee Regional Spelling Bee and will now participate in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.

HCS and BWMS said Luc won the Pee Dee competition after 18 rounds.

The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee takes place from May 29 to June 3.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach
One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Myrtle Beach?
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Deputies make arrest in arson case at century-old Scotland County church
Crystal McDaniel
$1,000 reward offered for information connected to missing Dillon County woman
Brandon James Moody
Sheriff: Darlington County man attempts to steal scrap metal, runs over property owner with vehicle
Robert Eugene Hendricks
Man pleads guilty to shooting at Hartsville police officer during foot chase