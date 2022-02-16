Black Water Middle School student heading to Scripps National Spelling Bee

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One Horry County student will be representing the area on a national stage later this year.

Horry County Schools said sixth-grader Luc Calagsing, of Black Water Middle School, won the Pee Dee Regional Spelling Bee and will now participate in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.

HCS and BWMS said Luc won the Pee Dee competition after 18 rounds.

The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee takes place from May 29 to June 3.

