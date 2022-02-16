Bike/walk path from CCU to downtown Conway on the table for new pathways and trails master plan

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Giving cyclists, kayakers and walkers new ways to get from point A to point B: The City of Conway is looking for input to expand its networks of trails and pathways.

Sixteen miles: that’s how far trails like stretch across Conway.

That number could be on the rise over the next few years as the city puts together a new pathways and trails master plan.

“It’s fun to get out and ride in nature,” said Conway Cyclist Bob Wiley.

Wiley has been cycling all around Conway for 60 years.

While he’s found his spots, like the trail at Lake Busbee, he’d like to see Conway add more cycling-friendly areas in the outskirts of the city.

“Just whatever you can get toward coastal, the river sections,” said Wiley. “It doesn’t have to be paved, but good enough for a bicycle.”

Input like Wiley’s is exactly what the City of Conway is looking for as a planning team works to create a pathways and trails master plan to form better connections throughout the city.

That planning team found only one out of every 20 Conway residents lives within a ten minute walk of a trail.

“People can find different modes of transportation as opposed to just a car,” said Conway Spokesperson June Wood. “We know that’s not really great for a city that is growing. People need to have multiple needs of getting to a destination.”

One group of people the plan will likely focus on - is students at Coastal Carolina University.

Wood says the city recently learned CCU has one of the largest bicycle-sharing programs in the country.

“They have their space on CCU where they’re using their bicycle-share and bicycles,” said Wood. “How can we connect those students to downtown Conway?”

A path connecting the three and a half mile stretch from CCU to downtown will be considered for the master plan.

As far as the rest of the topics go, the city is relying on frequent cyclers like Wiley to help set the priorities.

“Anything we can do now will benefit I think,” said Wiley. “I really do.”

Walkers, cyclers and kayakers can start given their input now via a new survey.

You can find a link to that here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V82GSC8

If folks would rather share their two cents face-to-face, there will be a community workshop next Wednesday at the building and permit office at 196 Laurel Street, Conway.

