$1,000 reward offered for information connected to missing Dillon County woman

Crystal McDaniel
Crystal McDaniel(Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A $1,000 reward has been offered for information connected to a Dillon County woman that has been missing since September.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said it is seeking help finding Crystal Diane McDaniel. Deputies said she was last seen on Sept. 27, 2021, in the Floydale community of Dillon County.

*****REWARD*****REWARD*****REWARD***** There is a $1000.00 reward being offered for information leading us to the...

Posted by Dillon County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

McDaniel was last seen wearing a pink or purple shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She may also be in the Myrtle Beach area, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432 or 843-841-3707.

