1 hurt, traffic blocked after vehicle collides with utility pole in Conway

One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.
One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in Conway on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Pee Dee Highway and Browns Way Shortcut Road at 3:20 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No other details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area, and utility workers are replacing the broken pole.

No major outages were reported as of around 4:15 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

