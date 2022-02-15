Submit a Tip
Video captures moment hundreds of birds fell from the sky and died in Mexico

By David K. Li
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(NBC) - A security camera captured the moment when scores of birds suddenly fell from the sky and died northern Mexico.

The video showed a flock of yellow headed blackbirds hitting the pavement en masse in Chihuahua, about 230 miles south of El Paso, Texas. Local media reports the incident happened last week.

While many of the birds who were headed south from Canada — where they had spent the winter — recovered from the fall and flew away, dozens of them were dead and did not move.

Local authorities could not immediately pinpoint a cause for the birds’ sudden death.

But a veterinarian suspected the birds either inhaled toxic fumes from a heater or might have fallen victim to nearby power lines.

Copyright 2022 NBC. All rights reserved.

