SCHP: 1 killed in crash involving utility vehicle along Highway 52 in Florence County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a utility vehicle in Florence County.

Troopers were called to the crash just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 52, just north of Scranton.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said a utility vehicle was heading north on Highway 52, while a pick-up truck was heading west on W. Lee Flowers Road, when the truck failed to yield the right of way and hit the utility vehicle.

The driver of the pick-up truck died, while the driver of the utility vehicle was taken to the hospital, according to Lee.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not released the name yet of the pick-up truck driver.

