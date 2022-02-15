Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC senators make short work of spending $2B in federal cash

(Mary Green)
By Jeffrey Collins
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators spent less than two hours Tuesday deciding how to spend more than $2 billion in federal money coming to the state.

About $1.7 billion is in COVID-19 relief money and an additional $525 million are fines paid by the federal government in a settlement after a plan to convert plutonium from nuclear bombs into nuclear reactor fuel was abandoned and it failed to make promised deadlines to remove the radioactive material from the Savannah River Site near Aiken.

There were questions asked about priorities and exactly where the money was going. But in the end, senators unanimously approved the spending plans for both pots of money. The plan faces one more routine vote and will go to the House.

“We’ll be paying for these funds for generations. But investing this money wisely can trigger a transformation for communities across South Carolina for generations to come,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler, a Republican from Gaffney.

The bulk of the COVID-19 relief money — $900 million — is proposed to go to helping rural water and sewer authorities upgrade their systems. Gov. Henry McMaster proposed similar aid, saying the money was a great one-time opportunity to repair systems that are reaching the end of their safety and usefulness after several decades.

READ FULL AP STORY HERE

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
SCHP: Driver killed after car runs off road, overturns in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach
Jayson Angus
Man pleads guilty, settles wrongful death lawsuit in deadly North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty, settles wrongful death lawsuit in deadly North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
.
VIDEO: Driver killed after car runs off road, overturns in Myrtle Beach area retention pond, troopers say
LSU sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Richardson questions Kamila Valieva decision, says being Black is ‘only difference I see’
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Video captures moment hundreds of birds fell from the sky and died in Mexico
Video captures moment hundreds of birds fell from the sky and died in Mexico