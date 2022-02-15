Resting in Black Greatness- the beloved Mary C. Canty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s impossible to celebrate Black History in our community without honoring a Black woman who helped to preserve it.

For this Black History Spotlight, we’re celebrating Mary C. Canty, known for her civic engagement and advocating for youth here in the City of Myrtle Beach and for her efforts helping to restore the Myrtle Beach Colored School.

“The only thing we could call our own at that time was the school,” said Mary Canty during a 2013 interview with WMBF News.

The Myrtle Beach Colored School opened in 1932 during segregation times. A few thousand African American students relied on the school, including Canty, for over 20 years.

The original building couldn’t be saved; however, Canty and a group of former students led efforts to rebuild the school and preserve its artifacts.

In 2006, a long-awaited dream became a reality with the opening of the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center.

Those who knew Canty nest, say she was huge on youth advocacy. That’s one of the reasons the Canal Street Recreation Center was renamed in her honor, so her achievements are never forgotten.

Canty passed away in January of 2015. She was 81 years old.

Her memories and legacy live on.

Resting in Black Greatness, we thank you,mother Ms. Mary C. Canty.

My mother, Nana, was a woman of immeasurable faith! Her walk with God was unquestionable and one knew where she stood! She was steadfast and immovable and truth was her guide. She had a love for all people and an expectation that we do unto others as we would have them do unto us!

