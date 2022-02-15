Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 13 years in prison for meth charge

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend over a decade behind bars for a drug charge.

According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Mark Wayne Walden, 52, pleaded guilty to second-offense distribution of methamphetamines on Monday.

Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Walden to 13 years in prison.

“The Solicitor’s Office would like to thank the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit for their hard work and diligence during this protracted investigation,” said assistant solicitor David P. Caraker, Jr.

