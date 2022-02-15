Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 13 years in prison for meth charge

Mark Wayne Walden
Mark Wayne Walden(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend over a decade behind bars for a drug charge.

According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Mark Wayne Walden, 52, pleaded guilty to second-offense distribution of methamphetamines on Monday.

Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Walden to 13 years in prison.

“The Solicitor’s Office would like to thank the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit for their hard work and diligence during this protracted investigation,” said assistant solicitor David P. Caraker, Jr.

