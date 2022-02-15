Myrtle Beach lotto player wins $100K in Valentine’s Day drawing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was an extra special Valentine’s Day for one Grand Strand lotto player.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Scotchman #3143 on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.
Another winning ticket for the Palmetto Cash 5 drawing was sold in Rock Hill.
Officials said because the Rock Hill player “powered-up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize doubled to $200,000 when a “2″ was drawn.
The winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers for the Monday, Feb. 14, drawing were:
11 - 19 - 20 - 27 - 29 - Power-Up: 2
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399, while the odds of winning $100,000 are 1 in 501,942.
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
