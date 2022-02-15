Marlboro County school district leaders address termination allegations at high school, student walkout

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The interim superintendent and school board chairman for the Marlboro County School District addressed allegations that administrators at Marlboro County High School had been terminated.

The allegations led to a student walkout on Tuesday morning at the high school.

“Marlboro County School District understands and appreciates the value of the voices of our community, in particular those of our students, and support their First Amendment rights,” said interim Superintendent Donald Andrews. “To that end, the district takes this opportunity to clear the air with regard to the staffing allegations to the extent that is practicable with regard to confidential personnel information.

Andrews stated that the administration did not terminate any Marlboro High School administrators.

Jack Branch, the board chair for the school district, added that any termination of certified staff, which includes administrators, must be upheld by the board in accordance to the state law.

“Rest assured that the Board has not voted on any administrator terminations at this time and would only do so if presented such an option by the Interim Superintendent as he carries out his daily operations,” Branch stated.

The interim superintendent did address in his statement that plans are being considered for the 2022-23 school year, which could include staffing changes.

Branch added that people in the community are also encouraged to voice their concerns about any changes during school board meetings.

“The Board provides time outside of class instruction during its public meetings for comment on matters that is permitted to legally address in a public forum,” Brand said. “Students, parents, and community members are welcomed and encouraged to come before the Board.”

WMBF News has reached out to the principal and assistant principals of Marlboro County High School to get a statement on the termination allegations and their job statuses for the 2022-23 school year. We are waiting to hear back.

Below are the full statements from the interim superintendent and school board chair:

On the morning of February 15th, students walked out of Marlboro High School to express concern over allegations that Marlboro High School administrators are being terminated.

To be clear, the administration did not terminate any Marlboro High School administrators. Any information contrary to that fact is not accurate and not supported by the administration. As plans are being considered for the 2022-23 school year, staffing positions, among other things, maybe considered as the District experiences change and growth as we move forward together.

Respectfully, Donald E. Andrews

Respectfully, Donald E. Andrews

This morning, Marlboro High School students initiated a walkout to express their concerns with staff.

We want the public to know that terminations of certified staff, including administrators, must be upheld by the Board in accordance with state law. Rest assured that the Board has not voted on any administrator terminations at this time and would only do so if presented such an option by the Interim Superintendent as he carries out the daily operations.

With Many Thanks, Jackie Branch

With Many Thanks, Jackie Branch

