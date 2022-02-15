Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man charged after stealing dinosaur claw worth $25,000, police say

Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.
Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.(Tucson Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man accused of stealing a dinosaur claw worth $25,000.

Tucson police said Christopher Thomas, 39, stole the fossil Jan. 30 from a vendor at a gem show – a specialized market dedicated to gemstones, crystals, fossils, jewelry and more.

A week later, Thomas allegedly tried to sell the dinosaur claw to another vendor in the area. However, the person Thomas tried to sell the claw to recognized the item and alerted police.

Officials said the stolen dinosaur claw is worth $25,000.
Officials said the stolen dinosaur claw is worth $25,000.(Tucson Police Department via CNN Newsource)

Thomas has been charged with trafficking stolen property.

The claw is now back in Colorado with its owner.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
SCHP: Driver killed after car runs off road, overturns in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach
Jayson Angus
Man pleads guilty, settles wrongful death lawsuit in deadly North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty, settles wrongful death lawsuit in deadly North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster greets lawmakers ahead of his State of the State address on...
‘Avalanche of change and prosperity;’ McMaster proposes additional income tax cuts
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Mother and son in North Carolina arrested on multiple drug-trafficking charges