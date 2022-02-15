Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

LCECC Music Teacher Authors Book About New Normal During Pandemic

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, SC (RELEASE) -Sandra Howard, a music teacher and choir director at Lake City Early Childhood Center, has completed her new book, Taraji Sings, an endearing tale of music and family.

“I wrote this story to explain to my students why singing would be different when we came back to school after the quarantine,” Ms. Howard said.

Every day after school Taraji and her brother took the bus to their grandmother, Queenie’s, house. Together Taraji and her grandma sang and practiced her choir songs, and it was her favorite part of the day.

When the pandemic began, Taraji’s mother had to keep her away from Queenie to protect her from the virus. Taraji was upset, but a fun solution to their problem allowed Taraji and Queenie to sing together again.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, Ms. Howard’s new book offers a child-friendly explanation for distancing and a creative way to problem-solve during the pandemic.

Readers can purchase Taraji Sings at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
SCHP: Driver killed after car runs off road, overturns in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Edward Eugene Williams
Police: Horry County man drove minor to boat landing, sexually assaulted her
Jayson Angus
Man pleads guilty, settles wrongful death lawsuit in deadly North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

Latest News

gst
Board & Brush Creative Studio- Part 3
gst
Board & Brush Creative Studio- Part 4
gst
Board & Brush Creative Studio- Part 1
gst
How to with Halley: The Wig Shop