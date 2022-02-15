LCECC Music Teacher Authors Book About New Normal During Pandemic

LAKE CITY, SC (RELEASE) -Sandra Howard, a music teacher and choir director at Lake City Early Childhood Center, has completed her new book, Taraji Sings, an endearing tale of music and family.

“I wrote this story to explain to my students why singing would be different when we came back to school after the quarantine,” Ms. Howard said.

Every day after school Taraji and her brother took the bus to their grandmother, Queenie’s, house. Together Taraji and her grandma sang and practiced her choir songs, and it was her favorite part of the day.

When the pandemic began, Taraji’s mother had to keep her away from Queenie to protect her from the virus. Taraji was upset, but a fun solution to their problem allowed Taraji and Queenie to sing together again.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, Ms. Howard’s new book offers a child-friendly explanation for distancing and a creative way to problem-solve during the pandemic.

Readers can purchase Taraji Sings at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

