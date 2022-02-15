Horry County Schools to end virtual program after high failure rate; must present new plan in 1 year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Continuing the virtual program as it currently exists is no longer a viable option, curriculum leaders said to Horry County Schools administrators Monday night.

And after two undecided votes, the majority determined the virtual learning program would be dissolved, beginning 2022-2023 school year, at the start of the fall semester.

Board members were not on the same page; however, with most agreeing to a third motion that would dissolve the problem with one added stipulation: the superintendent, Dr. Rick Maxey and members of the district’s curriculum committee would have to present a plan, outlining a viable virtual for students, within a years time.

During Monday night’s work session, the principal specialist for the Office of Learning Services Lee James presented nearly 100-slides to the board members, with data reflecting student performance for all grade levels.

The data ranged from the 2008 school year, until the end of the fall semester for 2021.

The district reports, over 40% of students enrolled in the virtual program are failing one or more courses.

James’ presentation revealed more students in virtual learning are failing at higher rates compared to students enrolled in brick and mortar.

Some board members favored dissolving the virtual program, while others wanted more time before eliminating it altogether.

This resulted in two tied motions without an immediate resolution in sight.

In the end, board members voted to dissolve virtual learning for the upcoming fall semester, with the understanding more would be done to create a new program that’s a bit more supportive for at-home learning.

Maxey said some students are flourishing in the program; however, the data shows there’s a problem because too many students are struggling.

The superintendent said their focus needs to be on getting students back where they need to be, recommending the district discontinue virtual learning beginning next school year.

Maxey said a temporary virtual model implemented in response to an emergency like a pandemic is different from a long-term virtual program, adding they need more time to develop one so it can be successful for more.

Some board members also brought up concerns about the younger students needing more personal interaction with teachers, in the brick and mortar setting.

Students and parents wanting virtual school can enroll them in a state-supported free public virtual charter school/program. There are seven free charter schools and one state-sponsored, in total.

The motion passed 11 to 1.

Maxey added the virtual data is not a reflection on the teachers, stating the efforts they’re making have been great with trying to help every student succeed in all learning environments.

