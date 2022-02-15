WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to sign bill establishing Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday to recognize the state’s historically Black colleges and universities.

The signing, set to take place at 12:45 p.m., will mark the third Tuesday in February each year as Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day.

State HBCU presidents and members of the General Assembly are expected to attend the signing at the Statehouse.

President Joe Biden praised the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities during a visit to South Carolina State University in December when he served as commencement speaker. He said he sees HBCU excellence every day in his administration.

