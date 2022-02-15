Florence man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor out on bond

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man was arrested Friday for the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 49-year-old Anthony Ralph Giordano on Tuesday.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Giordano.

Investigators said Giordano distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

He was released on Saturday on a $20,000 bond.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

