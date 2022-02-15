Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor out on bond

Anthony Ralph Giordano
Anthony Ralph Giordano(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man was arrested Friday for the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 49-year-old Anthony Ralph Giordano on Tuesday.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Giordano.

Investigators said Giordano distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

He was released on Saturday on a $20,000 bond.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
SCHP: Driver killed after car runs off road, overturns in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach
Jayson Angus
Man pleads guilty, settles wrongful death lawsuit in deadly North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Deputies make arrest in arson case at century-old Scotland County church
Authorities determined the Springfield Pentecostal Church in Laurinburg was set on fire on...
Deputies make arrest in arson case at century-old Scotland County church
A study conducted by a University of South Carolina economist put a nine-digit price tag on the...
Report: Domestic violence cost SC more than $350M in 2020
.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty, settles wrongful death lawsuit in deadly North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash