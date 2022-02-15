FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth returns, tracking late week storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of Spring-like weather returns as we move through the workweek.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures continue to climb into Wednesday, only dropping into the lower 40s to start the day. A few more clouds arrive but we’ll keep it mainly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures move into the middle 60s through Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures climb well into the 60s Wednesday (WMBF)

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

The core of the warmth arrives both Thursday and Friday. We’re looking at much milder mornings and Spring-like afternoons. Temperatures on both days will climb to around 70° during the afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase on Thursday ahead of our next cold front.

Warmer weather arrives this week (WMBF)

This cold front arrives early Friday morning and brings a round of showers and storms to the area. The severe weather threat is very low but we can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder and heavy rain at times Friday morning. Most of the rain exits by midday with clearing skies late Friday.

Expect a quick round of rain early Friday (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Cooler weather arrives into the weekend as sunny skies return. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday only climb into the upper 50s.

Afternoon highs fall back into the 50s (WMBF)

