FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures before late-week storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warming trend continues as we head into the middle of the work week!

TODAY

We begin today with another round of cold temperatures with the lower 30s this morning. Jackets and extra layers will be needed as you step out the door and begin the day. Sunny skies will prevail today with increasing temperatures.

Highs climb into the upper 50s inland today with mostly sunny skies. (WMBF)

Highs will reach the middle 50s on the sand today with the upper 50s inland. Plenty of sunshine allows a good chunk of the area to climb into the upper 50s this afternoon. This is right where we should be for this time of year.

REST OF THE WEEK

The warmest weather of the week arrives as we head into the middle and end of the work week. Highs will push into the middle 60s on Wednesday with widespread 70s in the forecast on Thursday.

Here's a look at the end of the week with the best rain chance at 40%. (WMBF)

Clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Model data continues to push the arrival time of the cold front later for the end of the week, taking the rain chances down to 20% on Thursday. Now, the main timing of this system looks to be EARLY Friday morning, bringing a quick round of downpours and storms around sunrise. The severe weather threat is low but heavy rain and gusty winds are likely. As of now, the heaviest rain looks to be out of here by lunchtime with a few more showers lingering into the early afternoon hours.

Here's a look at the rain moving in Friday morning. (WMBF)

Highs behind the cold front will fall once again with the upper 50s working into the forecast for Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 30s for both Saturday and Sunday morning.

