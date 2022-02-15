Ex-Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

(NBC) - A former Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to sell closely guarded American secrets about submarine technology to another country.

Jonathan Toebbe, 43, was accused of trying to pass information about designs for nuclear-powered submarines to an undercover FBI agent posing as a representative of a foreign government. Toebbe, who prosecutors say hid memory cards containing the sensitive information inside peanut butter sandwiches and other items, was arrested in October.

At a hearing in West Virginia, Toebbe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data.

The agreement calls for a possible sentence of 12 ½ to 17 ½ years in prison. The Maryland man was facing up to life in prison if convicted of the three counts in the indictment.

His wife, Diana Toebbe, was also arrested in October on two counts of communication of restricted data and one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. She pleaded not guilty. Lawyers for her did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said in court filings that the scheme began in April 2020 when Jonathan Toebbe, who worked on the Navy’s nuclear propulsion program, mailed a package of classified information to representatives of a foreign country, offering to reveal many more secrets in exchange for up to $5 million in cryptocurrency.

After the U.S. government learned about the offer, the FBI reached out to him, pretending to be from the country he contacted. The country was not identified in the court filings.

Prosecutors said he at first wanted to deal strictly by email but later agreed to store the data on SD cards, which he would leave at designated “dead drop” locations.

Investigators said he concealed the cards in half a peanut butter sandwich, a chewing gum package and a sealed Band-Aid wrapper, making the drops in June, July, August and October. Court documents said the cards included designs for the Navy’s Virginia-class submarines, nuclear-powered fast-attack vessels incorporating stealth technology that are able to fire cruise missiles.

By Aug. 28, the FBI had paid Jonathan Toebbe $100,000 in cryptocurrency, the documents say. The next day, he sent an email thanking the person he believed was a foreign agent for their partnership, according to the court documents.

“One day, when it is safe, perhaps two old friends will have a chance to stumble into each other at a cafe, share a bottle of wine and laugh over stories of their shared exploits,” he wrote, according to the court filings.

“I will always remember your bravery in serving your country and your commitment to helping me,” he added, the filings say.

