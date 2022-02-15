Submit a Tip
Deputies make arrest in arson case at century-old Scotland County church

Authorities determined the Springfield Pentecostal Church in Laurinburg was set on fire on...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said broke into a century-old church and set it on fire.

Early Friday morning, multiple agencies were called to the 125-year-old Springfield Pentecostal Church in Laurinburg to battle a massive fire that had broken out.

Zackery Lee Reaves was arrested on Friday on an unrelated charge. Upon further investigation, authorities determined that Reaves was also connected to the arson at the church.

Zackery Reaves
Zackery Reaves(Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday that Reaves is charged with breaking and entering a place of worship, burning a church or religious building and larceny after breaking and entering.

He is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

