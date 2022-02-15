Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, hits tree in N.C.

A Conway woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in North Carolina.
A Conway woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in North Carolina.(WOWT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Conway woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in North Carolina.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Old Plank Road near Mariposa Road in Lincoln County, N.C., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper said a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Old Plank Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and collided with a tree.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Conway, and a 37-year-old female passenger were seriously injured and airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment.

The front seat passenger, identified as 46-year-old Amy Gibson, of Conway, died at the scene.

According to troopers, neither Gibson nor the other passenger were wearing seat belts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
SCHP: Driver killed after car runs off road, overturns in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Edward Eugene Williams
Police: Horry County man drove minor to boat landing, sexually assaulted her
Jayson Angus
Man pleads guilty, settles wrongful death lawsuit in deadly North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty, settles wrongful death lawsuit in deadly North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
.
VIDEO: Driver killed after car runs off road, overturns in Myrtle Beach area retention pond, troopers say
Mark Wayne Walden
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 13 years in prison for meth charge
Feb. 15, 2022, 6 a.m. newscast