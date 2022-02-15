Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, hits tree in N.C.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Conway woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in North Carolina.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Old Plank Road near Mariposa Road in Lincoln County, N.C., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper said a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Old Plank Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and collided with a tree.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Conway, and a 37-year-old female passenger were seriously injured and airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment.

The front seat passenger, identified as 46-year-old Amy Gibson, of Conway, died at the scene.

According to troopers, neither Gibson nor the other passenger were wearing seat belts.

The investigation is ongoing.

