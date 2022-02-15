‘Avalanche of change and prosperity;’ McMaster proposes additional income tax cuts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Governor Henry McMaster announced a new income tax cut proposal that speeds up the governor’s previous proposal - two years ahead of schedule.

The new proposed income tax cut will immediately lower the tax rate for the 4%, 5%, and 6% brackets to 3% and lower the current 7% bracket to 6.5%.

“This is a pay rise for everyone who is working for a living,” said McMaster. “This tax cut will start an avalanche of change and prosperity, unlike anything we have seen and add one more reason for South Carolina to have great success in the future.”

This proposal comes after the Board of Economic Advisors’ new economic forecasts for this year’s state budget that includes an additional $621.5 million in recurring funds and an additional $921.0 million in nonrecurring funds.

With these revised estimates, the new total for recurring funds is $1.519 billion and the new total for nonrecurring funds is $2.9 billion.

Proposed Tax Bracket 0.00% $0 to $3,200 3.00% $3,200 to $16,040 6.50% Over $16,040

