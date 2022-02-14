Ukraine president says he’s been told Russia will attack Wednesday

(NBC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that his government has been told that Wednesday, Feb. 16, will be “the day of attack” when Russia invades Ukraine.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly warned of an imminent invasion by Russia, which has stationed some 130,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east. Russia denies it is planning an invasion.

“We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on Facebook, without saying who provided this information.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said an invasion by Russia could begin “any day now.”

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

