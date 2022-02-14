Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Ukraine president says he’s been told Russia will attack Wednesday

“We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement.
(Andreea Alexandru | AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
By Alexander Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that his government has been told that Wednesday, Feb. 16, will be “the day of attack” when Russia invades Ukraine.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly warned of an imminent invasion by Russia, which has stationed some 130,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east. Russia denies it is planning an invasion.

“We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on Facebook, without saying who provided this information.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said an invasion by Russia could begin “any day now.”

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 NBC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
SCHP: Driver killed after car runs off road, overturns in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
This is one of the few pictures posted on Facebook before Thomas Dias disappeared.
Vanished: What happened to Thomas Dias?
A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.
Coroner identifies body recovered from Little Pee Dee River
1 killed in Thursday crash on Highway 501, coroner says
Two people were hurt after a vehicle struck a culvert early Sunday in Little River.
2 hurt after vehicle strikes culvert in Little River crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Victim shot multiple times in deadly Conway area shooting, report says
VIDEO: Victim shot multiple times in deadly Conway area shooting, report says
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Judge dismisses Sarah Palin libel lawsuit against NY Times
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Official: Trudeau to use emergency powers across Canada
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in the Conway area.
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
It has been four years since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Parkland school shooting remembrance sparks call to action