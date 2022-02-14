Shooting in Conway area leaves one dead, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in the Conway area.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near Lovell Court, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

Moskov said one person was killed in the incident.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call HCPD at 843-248-1520 or the department’s tip line at 843-915-8477 with any information.

