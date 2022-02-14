Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Shooting in Conway area leaves one dead, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in the Conway area.
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in the Conway area.(WAFB)
By Nick Doria
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in the Conway area.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near Lovell Court, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

Moskov said one person was killed in the incident.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call HCPD at 843-248-1520 or the department’s tip line at 843-915-8477 with any information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.
Coroner identifies body recovered from Little Pee Dee River
This is one of the few pictures posted on Facebook before Thomas Dias disappeared.
Vanished: What happened to Thomas Dias?
1 killed in Thursday crash on Highway 501, coroner says
Two people were hurt after a vehicle struck a culvert early Sunday in Little River.
2 hurt after vehicle strikes culvert in Little River crash
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber Alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide

Latest News

This is one of the few pictures posted on Facebook before Thomas Dias disappeared.
Vanished: What happened to Thomas Dias?
Vanished: What happened to Thomas Dias?
Vanished: What happened to Thomas Dias?
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Crews respond to car in retention pond in Myrtle Beach area
Feb. 14, 2022, 6 a.m. newscast