SCHP: Driver killed after car runs off road, overturns in Myrtle Beach area retention pond

Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road and Highway.(Source: Melanie Ebig)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed after a car ended up in a retention pond in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place around 1:45 a.m. near Kings Road and Highway 22, but crews weren’t alerted to the crash until around 7:10 a.m.

A vehicle was found in a body of water Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
A vehicle was found in a body of water Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.(Source: HCFR)

Trooper Nick Pye said the 2017 Honda was heading north on Kings Road when it attempted to take the exit ramp to S.C. 22, ran off the road and overturned into the retention pond.

The driver of the car died. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the driver’s name yet.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

