SCHP: Bicyclist struck, killed in Marlboro County crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash Sunday evening in Marlboro County

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:25 p.m. in the area of S.C. 177 and Secondary 485 just north of Wallace.

Tidwell said the driver of a 2009 GMC Sierra traveling on the highway struck the bicyclist as they were crossing the highway from the secondary road.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

