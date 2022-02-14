Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC man dead following chase, police shooting in east Alabama

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Authorities say a South Carolina man who stole a vehicle outside a restaurant led police on a high-speed chase, shooting at officers along the way before he was shot to death by police.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge told a news conference that 26-year-old Alexander Kade Lanier of Greenwood, South Carolina, was killed in the confrontation.

Partridge says an officer working on reports was parked near a restaurant when he saw a man steal a car at gunpoint and flee early Monday.

The man was later shot to death at an intersection.

Partridge says the man had a lengthy police record and should have been in jail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
SCHP: Driver killed after car runs off road, overturns in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
This is one of the few pictures posted on Facebook before Thomas Dias disappeared.
Vanished: What happened to Thomas Dias?
A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.
Coroner identifies body recovered from Little Pee Dee River
1 killed in Thursday crash on Highway 501, coroner says
Two people were hurt after a vehicle struck a culvert early Sunday in Little River.
2 hurt after vehicle strikes culvert in Little River crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Victim shot multiple times in deadly Conway area shooting, report says
VIDEO: Victim shot multiple times in deadly Conway area shooting, report says
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in the Conway area.
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Ukraine president says he’s been told Russia will attack Wednesday
Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Myrtle Beach?
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor