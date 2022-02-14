Police: Horry County man drove minor to boat landing, sexually assaulted her

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Galivants Ferry man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a minor.

According to a report from Horry County police, a woman filed a complaint at the ML Brown Public Safety Building on Jan. 18 regarding a past sexual assault.

The minor victim reportedly told the woman that she was at her friend’s house in the Aynor area on Jan. 15 when the suspect offered to drive her home.

Police say the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Edward Eugene Williams, drove the victim to Hughes Landing where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

According to police, Williams then drove the victim to her residence in Galivants Ferry.

Williams was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Feb. 11 and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 11 to 14 years old.

As of Monday, he remains in jail with no bond.

