Overturned vehicle blocks lanes near Conway; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An overturned vehicle is slowing traffic Monday in the Conway area.

Crews were called to the single-vehicle accident near W. Highway 501 and Enoch Road around 11:20 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Lanes around the crash are blocked. The public is being asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

