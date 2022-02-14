Submit a Tip
Overturned vehicle blocks lanes near Conway; 1 hurt

An overturned vehicle is slowing traffic Monday in the Conway area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An overturned vehicle is slowing traffic Monday in the Conway area.

Crews were called to the single-vehicle accident near W. Highway 501 and Enoch Road around 11:20 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Lanes around the crash are blocked. The public is being asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

