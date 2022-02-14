Miss representation: Aynor High School student overcomes rare disease to thrive as wrestler

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Kyleigh Dean may seem like your ordinary Aynor High School student, but she’s actually had much to overcome to get to where she is now.

Dean suffers from a rare disease, known as Congenital Generalized Lipodystrophy, but worked through it to embrace her passion for wrestling for the Blue Jackets.

She says she’s always felt an immense desire to wrestle, despite it being a sport primarily dominated by boys.

“It can be hard; I was the only [female] person in the Aynor team, and you have to earn that respect,” said Dean.

Dean has earned countless medals over the past 12 years. She won state and national championships and says she’s ready for any challenge on the mat.

Those challenges, however, also extend to her battle with CGL.

“Kyleigh tries to hide from everybody. Like I’m okay she’s okay and I know she was being strong for me,” said mother Heidi Dean.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, CGL is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the near-total loss of body fat and extreme muscularity that is often present at birth or soon thereafter. CGL is associated with metabolic complications related to insulin resistance such as an inability to break down glucose intolerance, elevated levels of fat in the blood and diabetes.

Dean was admitted to the hospital for two weeks in 2018, her mother, Heidi, spent night and day beside her daughter not knowing what will happen next.

“Her breathing was getting worse and that she was going to respiratory failure,” Heidi said. “They already put her to sleep once. When they put the central lines in. And she looked at my eyes and told me that is they put her on a ventilator. she said mom I’m not going to wake up.”

“I had a really big downfall,” Kyleigh added. “Everything that had to do with my medical that we tried to maintain just fell apart. I was fighting for my loved ones - for people who cared for me.”

She survived but wasn’t the same. Kyleigh lost a lot of weight, but she was motivated to get back on the mat.

“She is very strong physically and probably ten times as strong mentally,” said Kenya Keith, Kyleigh’s coach. “And we know with this sport and in life, you must be mentally strong.”

Due to her determination with her sport, Kyleigh has inspired many women across the country - but her career came to an end in January.

Despite not being able to compete at the college level, Kyleigh’s passion continues by helping coach kids at Rivertown Wrestling. She also wants to inspire local girls to love any sport.

“If you want to do it go do it. It’s okay to go out there and not be as good as anyone else but you are trying,” she said.

Kyleigh wants to become a physical therapist assistant and continue coaching women’s wrestling.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.