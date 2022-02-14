Submit a Tip
Man pleads guilty, settles wrongful death lawsuit in deadly North Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

Jayson Angus
Jayson Angus(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson and Nick Doria
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash that took the life of a Virginia woman.

Jayson Angus, 50, pled guilty last week to reckless homicide in the death of 51-year-old Leigh Ann Kurtz.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison which will be suspended after he serves three years in prison. He will also serve four years of probation in Horry County.

According to a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed by Kurtz’s only child, on May 28, 2019, Kurtz was a passenger on Angus’ motorcycle after leaving Captain Archie’s bar and restaurant in North Myrtle Beach. The documents show that Angus hit a concrete raised median on Old Highway 17 and the two were both thrown into the road. Kurtz died a couple of days later from her injuries, court documents state.

The wrongful death lawsuit also named Captain Archie’s as a defendant in the case.

The lawsuit claims that “Captain Archie’s served alcoholic beverages in an excessive manner to Defendant Angus at their establishment on May 28, 2019 and because of this conduct, Defendant Angus was intoxicated at the time of the motorcycle accident and that Captain Archie’s and their employees knew or should have know that they served alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated Defendant Angus.”

On Friday, Judge Steven John approved the wrongful death settlement in the case.

According to documents, Angus is ordered to pay $802,826 to Kurtz’s estate, while Captain Archie’s has agreed to pay $750,000.

