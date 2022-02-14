Submit a Tip
‘Looking for some smooth criminals’: Conway Police Dept. searching for wanted suspects for Valentine’s Day

Generic Conway police cruiser
Generic Conway police cruiser(Source: Conway Police Department Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department wants several suspects who are on the run to be their Valentines.

The department posted some of its favorite song lyrics and titles such as “I fought the law and the law won” and “Stop in the Name of Love” to express their desires to find the suspected criminals.

Police created Valentine’s Day cards to showcase the suspects who have warrants out for their arrest.

The Conway Police Department is looking for the following people:

  • Marissa Atkinson – Wanted for third-degree assault and battery
  • Adam Bessant – Wanted for second-degree assault and battery
  • Anthony Conyers – Wanted for first-degree burglary
  • Holly Dew – Wanted for financial card theft larceny
  • Cessay Gamble – Wanted for third-degree domestic violence
  • Prince Taylor – Wanted for first-degree assault and battery
  • Justin Hill – Wanted for multiple larcenies
  • James Austin Jr. – Wanted for forgery

SOME OF YOU MAY BE LOOKING FOR LOVE, BUT WE HAVE SOME SUBJECTS WE ARE LOOKING FOR We know many of you are preparing for...

Posted by Conway Police Department, South Carolina on Monday, February 14, 2022

If you have any information on these suspects, you’re asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

