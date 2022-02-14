Horry County police searching for missing, endangered woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

The Horry County Police Department said 22-year-old Sierra Boggs was last seen near Highway 31 and International Drive in Carolina Forest.

Police also said Boggs is considered endangered due to a recent medical condition as well forecasted weather conditions overnight.

She’s described as being 5′2″ and 150 pounds and was last seen wearing dark flowered clothing. Boggs was also reportedly traveling alone on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

