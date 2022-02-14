Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police searching for missing, endangered woman

Sierra Boggs
Sierra Boggs(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

The Horry County Police Department said 22-year-old Sierra Boggs was last seen near Highway 31 and International Drive in Carolina Forest.

Police also said Boggs is considered endangered due to a recent medical condition as well forecasted weather conditions overnight.

She’s described as being 5′2″ and 150 pounds and was last seen wearing dark flowered clothing. Boggs was also reportedly traveling alone on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metros sending the most people to Myrtle Beach
The highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor
A pedestrian was killed after a crash on Highway 90 early Saturday, officials said.
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Highway 90 crash near North Myrtle Beach
A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.
Coroner identifies body recovered from Little Pee Dee River
Body found in Black River in Georgetown County, coroner says

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
.
Arson investigation underway at century-old church in Scotland County; person of interest sought
Grand Strand bar prepares for large Super Bowl crowd
Clear and cool.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny skies and much cooler Monday