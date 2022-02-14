Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet.

But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream.

An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine.

Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Myrtle Beach?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach.

Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#22. El Patio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4765 Highway 17 Byp S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-6682

#21. Fajitas Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1207 3rd Ave S Ste C, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-5562

#20. El Cerro Grande

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 3779 Renee Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-4109

#19. Chili’s Grill & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 100 Orchard Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-7064

#18. Nacho Hippo

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Myrtle Beach Airport, Myrtle Beach, SC

#17. La Roca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9620 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4006

#16. El Cerro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1002 29th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3171

#15. Taqueria Guanajuato

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 3901 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-6826

#14. El Cerro Grande

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2738 Beaver Run Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-5380

#13. La Hacienda

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5711 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-6909

#12. Chili’s Grill & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4401 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2726

#11. Sol y Luna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4270 River Oaks Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-5603

#10. El Cerro Grande

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 108 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4066

#9. Mexico Lindo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (391 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2801 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3013

#8. Banditos Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (855 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1410 N Ocean Blvd Suite 200, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3761

#7. La Poblanita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 311 Highway 15 Unit B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4177

#6. Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 740 Coastal Grand Circle Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

#5. Nacho Hippo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,249 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1160 Farrow Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2001

#4. Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (525 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9906 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4015

#3. Fiesta Mexicana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (670 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 410 70th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3616

#2. Senor Frog’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,251 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1304 Celebrity Circle R-8, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

#1. Sun City Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 801 Main St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3871

