MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Stacker) - Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Myrtle Beach, the annual mean wage is $39,250 or 30.3% lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $227,470. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#25. Occupational therapists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $91,520

- #79 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80

National

- Annual mean salary: $87,480

- Employment: 126,610

- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- The Villages, FL ($115,920)

--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

--- Modesto, CA ($112,870)

- Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

#24. Chemists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $93,110

- #32 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30

National

- Annual mean salary: $86,410

- Employment: 82,940

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Peoria, IL ($134,990)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,860)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,250)

- Job description: Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses or experiments in laboratories for quality or process control or to develop new products or knowledge.

#23. Education administrators, postsecondary

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $93,870

- #158 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 320

National

- Annual mean salary: $115,200

- Employment: 140,880

- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

--- Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

#22. General and operations managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $94,360

- #305 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,240

National

- Annual mean salary: $125,740

- Employment: 2,347,420

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#21. Veterinarians

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $95,150

- #184 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80

National

- Annual mean salary: $108,350

- Employment: 73,710

- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

--- Akron, OH ($150,330)

- Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#20. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $98,000

- #144 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50

National

- Annual mean salary: $105,100

- Employment: 132,210

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

--- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#19. Nurse practitioners

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $99,350

- #318 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available

National

- Annual mean salary: $114,510

- Employment: 211,280

- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

--- Salinas, CA ($155,310)

- Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#18. Financial managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $99,980

- #345 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390

National

- Annual mean salary: $151,510

- Employment: 653,080

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#17. Lawyers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $100,500

- #243 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 520

National

- Annual mean salary: $148,910

- Employment: 658,120

- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

- Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#16. Physician assistants

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $103,590

- #245 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140

National

- Annual mean salary: $116,080

- Employment: 125,280

- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Salinas, CA ($168,220)

--- Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

- Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#15. Industrial production managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $105,400

- #246 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60

National

- Annual mean salary: $118,190

- Employment: 179,570

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

--- Florence, SC ($167,660)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

#14. Sales managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $105,840

- #299 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 380

National

- Annual mean salary: $147,580

- Employment: 390,170

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

--- Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

#13. Marketing managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $107,360

- #213 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 220

National

- Annual mean salary: $154,470

- Employment: 270,200

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

#12. Management analysts

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $112,410

- #16 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 380

National

- Annual mean salary: $97,580

- Employment: 734,000

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Dothan, AL ($163,720)

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

- Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#11. Electrical engineers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $113,240

- #37 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60

National

- Annual mean salary: $105,990

- Employment: 185,220

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

--- Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

- Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

#10. Human resources managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $115,290

- #148 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50

National

- Annual mean salary: $134,580

- Employment: 156,600

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

#9. Computer and information systems managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $117,010

- #245 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140

National

- Annual mean salary: $161,730

- Employment: 457,290

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#8. Medical and health services managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $118,080

- #113 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 330

National

- Annual mean salary: $118,800

- Employment: 402,540

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

--- Madera, CA ($168,090)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#7. Pharmacists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $118,110

- #309 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 410

National

- Annual mean salary: $125,460

- Employment: 315,470

- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Madera, CA ($165,350)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

- Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#6. Personal financial advisors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $126,050

- #71 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70

National

- Annual mean salary: $122,490

- Employment: 218,050

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

--- Tyler, TX ($169,690)

- Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $137,130

- #161 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60

National

- Annual mean salary: $158,100

- Employment: 195,900

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

--- Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

#4. Dentists, general

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $147,260

- #221 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 160

National

- Annual mean salary: $180,830

- Employment: 95,920

- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

--- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

- Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#3. Chief executives

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $162,010

- #220 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180

National

- Annual mean salary: $197,840

- Employment: 202,360

- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

--- Midland, TX ($269,360)

--- Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

- Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

#2. Nurse anesthetists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $164,470

- #76 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available

National

- Annual mean salary: $189,190

- Employment: 41,960

- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

--- Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

--- Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

- Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#1. Family medicine physicians

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $227,470

- #115 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60

National

- Annual mean salary: $214,370

- Employment: 98,590

- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

--- Napa, CA ($302,040)

--- Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

- Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE TOP 50 HIGHEST PAYING JOBS IN MYRTLE BEACH

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.