Florence man held without bond after alleged sexual assault of minor

Destin Shamar Frontis
Destin Shamar Frontis(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man is being held in jail without bond in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the suspect as 20-year-old Destin Shamar Frontis.

Frontis allegedly sexually assaulted the minor between February 2019 and December 2019. The victim is reportedly under the age of 11.

Deputies have charged Frontis with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Frontis was denied bond and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

