FIRST ALERT: Sunny skies and much cooler Valentine’s Day

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cooler and drier weather will blow into the Carolinas for the start of the week resulting in clearing skies but much cooler temperatures.

A cold front has ushered in much cooler weather to start the week along with plenty of sunshine before another warm up arrives through the end of the week. The next weather maker will be another cold front that brings the next risk of rain by the end of the week.

MONDAY

After starting off in the lower 30s with some areas of frost, Monday afternoon will turn out chilly but sunny. Afternoon temperatures will struggle out of the 40s to just near 50. Winds will be a bit gusty at times especially through midday. Valentines date night plans will want to include a jacket with evening temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Sunny skies and cool.
Sunny skies and cool.(WMBF)

Monday night will be chilly again with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 30s.

Clear and cool.
Clear and cool.(WMBF)

WARMER WEEK AHEAD

Temperatures will start to show a warming trend as early as Tuesday when afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 50s to near 60. By Wednesday, temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s.

The warmest weather of the week will arrive on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s temperatures will reach the lower 70s along the beaches and potentially the middle 70s inland. Skies will turn mostly cloudy through the day. As a cold front approaches, scattered showers and possibly even an isolated thunderstorm will develop later in the day.

A brief cool snap arrives for Monday.
A brief cool snap arrives for Monday.(WMBF)

Friday will be another very warm day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. The risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue as a cold front moves through the area. Rain chances will come to an end late in the day on Friday as the next round of cooler weather arrives for next weekend.

