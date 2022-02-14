Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: More warmth returns, late-week storm chances

We'll return to the 70s later this week
We'll return to the 70s later this week
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cool start, much warmer weather makes a return through the week.

TUESDAY

We’ll start off with another round of lower 30s Tuesday morning, likely leading to more areas of frost. Sunny skies prevail allowing temperatures to rebound nicely. Most spots climb into the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon.

More areas of frost possible early
More areas of frost possible early

REST OF THE WEEK

We continue to warm up through mid-week, turning more Spring-like by Thursday. Afternoon highs push into the mid-60s Wednesday, with lower 70s likely both Thursday and Friday.

Clouds will begin to increase Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This system arrives very early Friday morning, bringing a quick round of downpours and storms around sunrise. The severe weather threat is low but heavy rain and gusty winds are likely.

The heaviest rain exits by midday with a few lingering showers into the afternoon.

Some storms are possible early Friday
Some storms are possible early Friday

As the cold front exits, we’re shaping up for another cooler weekend. Temperatures will return to the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday with mainly sunny skies.

