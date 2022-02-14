Submit a Tip
Crews respond to car in retention pond in Myrtle Beach area

Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road and Highway.(Source: Melanie Ebig)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle was found in a body of water Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in a retention pond near Kings Road and Highway 22.

There is no word on whether the vehicle is occupied or any potential injuries.

The public is being asked to avoid the area as lanes are blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

