Crews respond to car in retention pond in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle was found in a body of water Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in a retention pond near Kings Road and Highway 22.

A vehicle was found in a body of water Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: HCFR)

There is no word on whether the vehicle is occupied or any potential injuries.

The public is being asked to avoid the area as lanes are blocked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

