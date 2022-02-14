Submit a Tip
Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Beech Mountain, North Carolina

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy Valentine’s Day! If you’re looking for a special getaway not too far from the Grand Strand that feels like another world, add Beech Mountain to your list.

Not only will you experience such a welcoming community, there’s plenty to do while you’re there. Come along with us as we explore.

From indulging in pizza and sweets at Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria to getting ready at the local ski shop, Beech Meadows, and shopping at Fred’s General Mercantile before hitting the mountain. Join us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

