12-year-old boy riding bike struck, killed by vehicle in Pee Dee

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A boy riding his bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Marlboro County, according to the coroner’s office.

Coroner Tim Brown identified the victim as 12-year-old Tyrone Thomas.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 7:25 p.m. near S.C. 177 and Secondary 485, just north of Wallace.

Officials said the driver of a 2009 GMC Sierra traveling on the highway hit Thomas as he was crossing the highway from the secondary road.

Thomas was taken to the hospital where he later died.

SCHP is investigating.

