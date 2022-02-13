Submit a Tip
SC Senate to discuss spending $2 billion in federal cash

South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate more than $2 billion in federal money coming to the state.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate more than $2 billion in federal money coming to the state.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler says he expects the Senate on Tuesday to discuss the plan to spend $1.7 billion in COVID-19 relief on rural water and sewer systems and rural broadband internet.

Senators will also discuss how to spend $525 million in federal fines after the U.S. government failed to meet a deadline to remove plutonium from the Savannah River Site near Aiken.  

The plan would give Allendale, Barnwell and Aiken counties nearest the site $341 million and spread the rest of the money around the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

