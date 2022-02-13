Submit a Tip
Grand Strand bar prepares for large Super Bowl crowd

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The countdown is on for the Super Bowl on Sunday, and many in the Grand Strand are getting ready in a variety of ways.

While some will be preparing at home, others may be inclined to head out to a local bar or restaurant - like Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar in Surfside Beach.

“I am super excited about this weekend. Like is crazy and is the most fun weekend of the year. We are all pumped up, the staff is ready to roll,” said Maribeth Lamuraglia, assistant general managed at Dagwood’s.

Lamuraglia spent the entire Saturday stocking the restaurant for the big crowd expected on Sunday.

“We get a really big following for people who want to come and watch the game. And to be able to watch the halftime show here and what is better than that than watching it on 50 TV’s,” she said

Staff were stocking food all day including fan-favorite chicken wings, which haven’t been easy to come by due to recent inflation.

Experts say that nationwide the cost of chickens rose 26% since the same time last year with prepared bone-in wings increasing by 14% and boneless ones soaring by 26%.

Because of that, places like Dagwood’s have had to bump up prices - but Lamuraglia said they’ll still have at least a thousand chicken wings for customers.

“We did bump up the prices a little bit, but we are all about having good food and affordable price. So, we are doing the best we can with it,” she said.

Dagwood’s will be hosting a golf tournament fundraiser prior to the Super Bowl, with proceeds benefitting military personnel who was wounded during war.

You can watch Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13 on WMBF.

