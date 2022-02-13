Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Few Sunday showers around, cooler weather moving-in

More clouds and cooler weather today
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds, showers, and cooler weather all make an appearance to end the weekend.

SUNDAY

Mainly cloudy skies will prevail Sunday as a weak storm system developed offshore of the Grand Strand. This system stays far enough that rain chances remain on the lower end today. Expect isolated showers to develop at times but there will be plenty of dry time.

Temperatures turn up to 15° cooler than Saturday as afternoon highs only climb into the upper 50s today.

MONDAY

The coldest weather arrives Monday with temperatures starting around the freezing mark near sunrise. Despite the return of sunny skies, it will be a slow climb through the day. Afternoon highs only manage the lower 50s.

WARMER WEEK AHEAD

Much warmer weather returns through the work week as afternoons climb back to around 70° through mid-week. Expect our next cold front to arrive late Thursday, into Friday, and bring us a round of showers and storms to end the week.

Expect a nice climb through the week(WMBF)

