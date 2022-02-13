Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies body recovered from Little Pee Dee River

A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.
A body was recovered in an area of the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A body was recovered after authorities were called to an area along the Little Pee Dee River on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Punch Bowl Road in Conway at 11:45 a.m. after reports of an overturned boat on the river. Marine and dive team units from HCFR were also at the scene, according to the department.

A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources later said they believed the body recovered was a person who had been missing since Tuesday.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden later identified the body as 73-year-old Harless Floyd, of Loris. McSpadden added that Floyd fell out of his boat.

SCDNR is investigating.

