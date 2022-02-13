Coastal Carolina softball powers past East Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. - On a rainy Sunday afternoon, the Coastal Carolina softball team (3-2) defeated the East Carolina Pirates 10-4 on the final day of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic.

Abbey Montoya’s single up the middle started the Chanticleers’ momentum in the bottom of the first inning. Riley Zana reached first on four straight balls before Iyanla De Jesus drove in Montoya on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 1-1.

East Carolina added two runs in the top of the third inning to make the score 3-1.

The home run clinic continued for the Chanticleers on Sunday, as Peyton Ebersole’s solo home run over the right-field wall in the bottom of the third inning cut ECU’s lead to one, making the score 3-2.

Iyanla De Jesus’ connected on her second home run in as many days to even the score at 3-3 before Maddy Jennings was hit by a pitch and took second on a wild pitch. A throwing error on ECU’s third basemen allowed Jennings to race home to put the Chants up 4-3.

Over the course of the three-day tournament, 28 home runs were hit – with CCU leading the weekend with 15 as a team.

Coastal continued the scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning, tallying four runs off of three hits. Keirstin Roose singled to right field, followed by Montoya being hit by a pitch. After a throwing error by the Pirates that allowed Zana to reach first base and load the bases, De Jesus singled up the middle to make the score 6-3. Jenning’s single to left field sent Zana home and put CCU up 7-3. Jay Wrightsman reached first on a fielder’s choice bunt, as pinch-runner Kendall Bowman slid under the tag at home on the play to make the score 8-3.

In the top of the sixth, ECU’s Taylor Woodring sent a single to center field to add another Pirates’ run to put the scoreline at 8-4 in favor of the host.

Montoya joined the home run party as her two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth gave the host a 10-4 advantage.

Freshman Nicolette Picone (2-1) earned her second career victory, while Mady Volpe (1-0, 1 save) was credited with the save against the Pirates.

Four different Chants finished the weekend hitting at least .400 headlined by Montoya who finished with four home runs and finished the weekend hitting .421, going 8-for-19 with 11 RBIs and nine runs scored. Notably, De Jesus hit .471, going 8-for-17 with three runs and seven RBIs while also recording two home runs.

Coastal will return to action next weekend, as the Chants will host the Battle at the Beach at St. John Stadium, Feb. 18-20. The Chanticleers will host Fordham, Marshall, and South Carolina over the three-day tournament.

